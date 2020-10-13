Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The #EndSARS protests which has been on across the country for some days, yesterday rocked the Abia State capital, Umuahia.

The protest which was peaceful, saw the protesters matching the streets of Umuahia before terminating at the Abia State House of Assembly.

Some of the protesters were seen carrying placards some of which read, “End SARS now, stop police brutality, reform the Nigerian Police Force” and others.

Addressing the protesters at Abia House of Assembly, the Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji said he was optimistic President Muhammadu Buhari through the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, is handling the Special Anti-Robbery Squad issues in the over all interest of the citizens and the country.