Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has approved the reopening of the popular Ikokwu spare parts market in Port Harcourt.

Governor announced the reopening in a statement released by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, yesterday.

The Governor also stated that security agencies would still remain in the area until further notice.

It would be recalled that the popular Ikokwu motor spare parts market was shut down following the imposition of a 24-hour curfew on the area and some other parts of the State announced by the Governor.

It was at the wake of #EndSARS protest, which was hijacked by hoodlums and later turned violence resulting in an unprecedented carnage in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

Governor Wike had, in a state-wide broadcast made on Wednesday, October 21, announced the curfew on the area alongside Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt Local Government Area, as well as Oil Mill area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area.

The governor explained that the decision to impose the curfew was taken after a State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Port Harcourt earlier that day.

He said that while the State Government appreciated and commended the peaceful nature of the #EndSARS protests, it was becoming clear by the day that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage.

However, the State Government had removed the curfew in the affected place, but relaxed that of Oyigbo LGA from 7 pm to 6 am, which took effect from Wednesday, November 4.