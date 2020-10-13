Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Thousands of protesters in Asaba on Tuesday formed a human barricade at the entrance to the Delta State Government House.

The protesting youths trooped to the streets to add their voices to the campaign against the now disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

At the Government House gate along Anwai road, Asaba, the protesters demanded an audience with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The human barricade which they formed at the entrance to the seat of power halted movement in and out of the Government House.

They were not deterred by the torrential rains which drenched them for several hours.

At at the time of filing this report, the protesters were still at the Government House gate, amidst the downpour.

Security operatives maintained safe distance to avoid confrontation with the youths, who allegedly demanded to be mobilised before vacating the place.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the youths rejected N2 million that was allegedly made available to them as transport, demanding that the amount should be upgraded to N20 million.