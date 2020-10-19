Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

#EndSARS protesters in Ebonyi blocked the State Government House, Abakaliki, for six hours on Monday, calling a probe into police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the State.

The protesters’ action hindered vehicular movements in and out of the Government House for the duration of their demonstration.

This forced motorists, who had to take other adjourning roads to their destinations, out of the Ogoja road, the location of the Government House.

Presenting their demands, the protest spokesperson, Barr Steven Ugama, called on Governor David Umahi to set up Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look into the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, to compensate victims of police brutality and release all those illegally detained in police custody.

The demonstrators also asked the Governor to investigate the activities of Local Government tax collectors and that of policemen operating at Eke-Aba Police Station in the capital city.

Responding, Governor Umahi, who described their action as constitutional, assured the protesters that nobody would molest them in the course of their protests.

He further assured them that all their demands would be met, maintaining that he would set up a trust fund for victims of police brutality in the State.

According to the Governor: ‘What I will take up with the Commissioner of Police is to dismantle all roadblocks in Ebonyi State.

‘I want to assure you that nobody is going to molest you. You are fighting for your right and future. What you are doing is constitutional. You know I’m also a youth. For the issue you have raised concerning Eke-Aba Police Station, we are going to address it. The future belongs to you. We will set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry. There will be one youth representative. One student will participate and a representative of a human rights group,’ he said to the protesters.