Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Thousands of Benue youths on Monday took the #EndSARS protests to the Government House in Makurdi, the State capital, where Governor Samuel Ortom addressed the demonstrators.

The Benue youths, who joined the nationwide protests last Saturday, took off from the IBB Square and marched through some major streets in the metropolis before they moved to the Government House.

They bore different placards with different inscriptions and the Nigerian flag as they took over the roundabouts of the Government House, causing traffic gridlock in the area.

The protesting youths, who were relatively peaceful in their demonstration, sang the national anthem and solidarity songs, calling for good governance.

Addressing the protesters, Governor Ortom, who said that their demands are genuine, urged them to continue to be peaceful in their demonstrations.

The Governor had earlier in the day addressed newsmen where he threw his weight behind the protesters.

But when the Governor requested one of the protesters to speak on behalf of others, they declined to comment, saying whatever they had to say was already written on their placards.