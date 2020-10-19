Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Ibadan end of the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Oyo State was on Monday barricaded for many hours by #EndSARS protesters.

The protesters also barricaded major roads in Ibadan, including Agodi Gate – Mokola Roundabouts, Ojoo-Ajibode Junction, Orogun-UI-Sango Road and caused intractable traffic on the roads.

Commuters travelling to Lagos and those coming to Ibadan were stranded on the expressway for many hours. Also, passengers within Ibadan took to trekking long distances in order to get to their destinations.

The protesters reiterated their calls for an end to police brutality and an end to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a tactical team of the Nigeria Police Force, which has been disbanded as a result of the #EndSARS protests across the country.

At Agodi Gate, one of the protesters who introduced himself as Gbadebo Smith said the #EndSARS protests have culminated into a demand for total police reform in the country.

‘We asked for an end to SARS and the Inspector-General of Police has dissolved the squad. We are also asking for the reform of the police because the policemen that served in the disbanded SARS will be absorbed into the mainstream of the Nigeria Police and, without the police reform, the regular policemen and policewomen can also engage in brutality.

‘The police are to protect us, not to kill us or turn us to physically challenged persons. Dissolution of SARS is not enough. Enough is enough for police brutality against the citizens. We need police reform.

‘The National Assembly should begin to work on how this country will have star police to tackle rising insecurity in Nigeria. This is the kind of police reform we are asking for. The name of President Muhammadu Buhari will be written in gold if he allows state police to come to reality during his tenure of office.’