EndSARS protesters, Thursday, defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State in the wake of the ongoing upheaval across the country.

Scores of the protesters are walking freely around with some of them blocking the popular Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the state capital and the adjoining roads with tyres, bricks and other items at their disposal.

However, there is a relative peace as some residents are going about on foot without harassment by the protesters.

Business activities in Osogbo, remained grounded as banks, shops and offices remain closed.

No violence has so far been recorded as essential services are being provided with people sneaking out to get their daily needs to keep body and souls together.

With banks remaining closed, POS operators are operating as the last hope for some people that need cash and other urgent transactions.

Governor Oyetola had imposed a 24-hr curfew in all parts of the state, with effect from 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday, until further notice.

The curfew is intended to quell the tension precipitated by the unfortunate and dangerous dimension that the EndSARS protests by the Nigerian youths had assumed across the country since they got hijacked by hoodlums.

Banks, government offices, markets and stores remained closed as civil servants and business owners remain at home in compliance with the curfew.

Commercial motorcyclists are however operating freely without any hindrance by the police or security officials.