By Chris Oji; Tony Osauzo, Benin; Judex Okoro, Calabar; Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Nigerian youths yesterday defied warnings by the police as they held memorial processions in some states across the country, to mark the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests in honour of victims of police brutality.

In Lagos, youths drove through the Lekki toll gate blaring horns of their vehicles and waving the Nigerian flag, while others were seen loitering around the vicinity.

A senior police officer who spoke to Daily Sun at the Lekki Toll plaza, Lagos, the venue of the #EndSARS protest, said the Force was worried about the way the anniversary was being handled.

The senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:” The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, had warned and advised that the police would not tolerate walking during the protest and that protesters should be allowed to operate with their vehicles or visual protest, but with what you are seeing now, the youths have betrayed the arrangement and violated the order.

“You can see us negotiating with the protesters, not to block the road. We have cleared one lane to and another from Lekki. We have been here since yesterday trying our best, but our youths are so difficult.

“Like I told you, four suspected hoodlums have been arrested. Two of them were armed. One was armed with cutlass and another with a harmer. What are they doing with lethal weapons if not to cause problem.”

In the Federal Capita Territory (FCT), Abuja, youths gathered at the Unity Fountain and marched across some of the major streets in the nation’s capital. From the Unity Fountain, the youths marched towards the National Assembly, but they were intercepted by a team of security operatives.

In Edo State, youths gathered around the national museum in Benin City, the Edo State capital, in commemoration of the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

The protesters demanded that the recommendations of the Edo Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and related issues be implemented.

Two young men said they were shot by security operatives during the protest in Ekpoma and Auchi, in October 2020. One of the, Steven Ohimai, said his leg was amputated following the shooting incident, while the other, Miracle Ailenokhuoria said he was shot in the hip and is still undergoing treatment.

They appealed to relevant authorities for justice and support that would help them return to normal life.

Youths in Osogbo, under the umbrella body of Osun Civil Society Movement, organised a public lecture, while others marched through the streets.

The procession took off around 12pm at the Ita Olokan area as the youths marched through Station Road and ended up at Freedom Park, Osogbo, where they gathered and chanted songs of solidarity demanding an end to police brutality and good governance.

The situation was different in Enugu as protesters were not allowed to gather for the memorial at the Michael Okpara square, venue of the planned protest, which was locked and journalists restricted from entry. Security operatives on joint patrol were positioned in the area, while others were seen patrolling the city.

In Cross Rivers, anti-riot police team barricaded major roads leading to the State Governor’s Office and some streets in Calabar metropolis.

The policemen also stationed at strategic places were all armed to the teeth and hooded, wearing black top and a pair of black trousers.

Source revealed that the security operatives from the Special squad Unit had cordoned off roads from Murtala Mohammed’s Highway to Accountant General’s office Calabar as early as 6:00am to forestall any security breach.

However, when Daily Sun went round some.major roads in Calabar, businesses were going on as usual in Mary Sleasor Avenue, Marian Road and MCC Road as there were no security check points.

