John Adams, Minna

Business and commercial activities were paralyzed in Minna, the Niger state capital on Saturday morning as Youths in their hundreds took to the major streets to add their voice to the ongoing protests against the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The youths are also demanding an end to the poor supply of electricity by the Abuja Electricity Development Company (AEDC), Banditry activities in the state and bad state of federal roads across the state.

The placards-carrying Youths with different inscriptions, were specifically demanding for what they called “complete reform of the Nigeria Police” and putting an end to the lawlessness of men of the now dissolved Special anti robbery squad.

In the some of the placards, the Youths were equally asking governments to “take tangible actions to stop banditry and kidnapping across the state”.

They peacefully matched through the major roads of Minna the state capital, singing and dancing as policemen watch from a distance.

Most of the barners have as their major captions #Save Niger State” with riders such as “End banditry”, “End bad roads”” End “AEDC”.,” End Insecurity Now””End rape” “End Bokoharam”.

The protest which was organized by “Coalition of Northern Youth Groups” Niger State chapter was later joined by some artists in the state and turned to a mini carnival at a point.

The convener of the protest one Mohammed Mohammed emphatically said their action was not in connection with the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest even though they are not happy with the attitude of the SARS, but to “seek government’s attention in tackling the peculiar challenges that Niger State is confronted with.

“it is unfortunate that despite the contributions being made by Niger State to the federal government, particularly the four hydro power dams situated in the state, the presence of the federal government has not been felt in our state.

“Power supply has been erratic, thereby slowing down economic growth in Niger State as youths who are into entrepreneurship cannot sustain their businesses” Mohammed said while addressing the protesters.

He warned that if action is not taken Youths in the state will shut the three dams and block articulated vehicles from all federal roads in the state.