Gyang Bere, Jos

The residents of Jos, Plateau State trooped out in their hundreds on Thursday to protest in support of the controversial ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Nigerian Police Force.

The protesters who took to major streets of Jos frustrated free movement of vehicles into Jos and the road network from Old Airport Junction was locked down.

Daily Sun gathered that the protest which started at about 7am lasted for more than 10 hours with the youths holding placards with different kind of inscriptions.

Motorists were stuck in gridlock in most of the places visited such as old airport , Dadin Kowa, Rayfield, Yakubu Gowon way.

The #ENDSARS are protesting against police brutality, harassment and demanding for the disbarment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the Federation.

Juliet David, who was active in the protest said they have suffered humiliation from the activities of SARS.

“They have killed several people, injured alot and made many default due to their own inhuman activities. It is time to ban SARs we will continue to protest until we get the attention of the Federal and State Government.”

The youth Assembled themselves at the Old Airport Junction Jos but no Government official address them for more than 10 hours.