Sunday Ani

The #ENDSARS protesters in Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state, have refused to comply with the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to arrest the development he said had degenerated into a monster.

In a statement announcing the curfew, the Governor regretted the peaceful protest by the youths had been hijacked by criminals and miscreants, who hid under the canopy of the protest to unleash mayhem on the state.

Consequently, the Governor had imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state starting from 4pm yesterday, but as at 4:30pm when our correspondent visited the scene, protesters who gathered in their numbers were in high spirit.

They blocked the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway by Fatgbems bus-stop, where they erected two canopies that provided sunshades for those that wanted to sit, while the rest were dancing to different kinds of music blasting the air there. Food vendors, suya sellers, soft drinks and beer sellers were all making brisk sales as the youths danced, chanted and dared anybody to interrupt the protest.

Marijuana and other hard substances were freely consumed by some roughnecks who mostly wore pants chanting #endsars as they danced away their sorrow.

Beside the DJ was a big banner which has #ENDSARS boldly written, with sub-demands such as end taskforce, end NPA, end N2,5000 per truck, end one-way, as well as end police brutality.

A close observation indicated that they were mainly tricycle riders, motorcycle riders and mini-bus drivers who had suffered heavy extortions in the hands of the security agents deployed to control traffic along that axis.

One of the protesters who spoke to our correspondent said they were ready to confront anybody who dared to disrupt the protest, stressing that they had been deceived for too long and that nobody could take them for a ride again.

“If the Governor like, make e put curfew for one week, we no dey go anywhere. Enough is enough. No police or soldier can chase us away from here. E don do. Dem no fit deceive us again. Wetin the Governor mean by curfew? Make we no cry when dem beat us? Na lie. We go die here. Unless the government listens to us, intimidations no go work for them. They never see anything,” he submitted.

However, going to the Apple Junction side of Amuwo Odofin, the story is not different. The round-about was completely occupied by the teeming angry youths, who from their mien were ready to take on any security agent who dared to disrupt the protest. Vehicles going into Amuwo Odofin both from Okota and Second Rainbow ends all turned back and took alternative routes to their destinations. Those coming to Mile 2 from Festac Town made use of the exit route at Durba Hotel.

As at the time of filing this report, the youths were still occupying and blocking the roads in continuation of the #ENDSARS protest despite the existence of curfew, while security agents were still being expected to storm the venues and enforce the curfew.