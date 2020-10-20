

Okey Sampson, Umuahia



The #EndSARS protests that have raged across the country for days,

took a dangerous dimension in Aba, Abia State yesterday when

protesters in the commercial city killed a policeman and burnt down a

police station.



The protest which saw thousands of youths took to the streets of Aba,

to call for an end to police brutality, came barely 24 hours a similar

protest took place in Umuahia, the state capital with some renowned

musical and Nollywood actors joining to lend their voices to the

#EndSARS call.



As its always customary, the protest which took off from the Ariaria

end of Faulks road through Okigwe and Azikiwe roads with the

protesters bearing placards with several inscriptions calling for an

end to police brutality and demand for a new and better Nigeria and

among other things, was peaceful until it got to the Ogbor Hill axis

of the city.



The hitherto peaceful protest, turned violent when the protesters

burnt a police station housing the Dragon Police command and

reportedly killing one policeman in the process.



Information had it that when the protesters got to the Aba area

command, they were addressed by some senior police officers and they

left to Eziama police station, where they were equally addressed by

some officers.



However, it was gathered that when the protesters got to Dragon Squad,

policemen shot in the air to scare the protesters and this was said to

have angered the protesting youths who then burnt the station

popularly known as Zone 6.



Two policemen were said to have been killed in the process.



According to policeman who escaped the ire of the protesters by

whiskers, “I was in the office when I heard noise from the protesters

and rushed outside to know what the matter was all about. Before you

could know what was happening, everywhere was on fire and two of my

colleagues died in the melee”.



The protesters after setting the police station ablaze, marched to the

entrance of the Nigerian Television Authority channel 6, Aba where

they blocked the Aba/Ikot Ekpene Highway.



The protest caused gridlock in most parts of the city as traffic moved

at snail pace, with commuters and other road users spending a good

part of their day on the roads.



Some of the protesters said they were not going to bow to any pressure

from both the state and federal government until the government and

those at the helm of affairs in the military and police do the right

thing.