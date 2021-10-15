By Lukman Olabiyi

Despite the Lagos State Police Command’s warning against any form of protest in commemoration of one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests, social media has been flooded with the proposed activities for the memorial.

The flyers trending on Facebook on the proposed activities for the anniversary indicate that the events would begin with a Jumat service on October 15, at the Jumaat Suadr Central Mosque, Ojota, Lagos.

This would be followed by traditional rites on October 16, at the New Afrika Shrine in Agidingbi, Lagos.

On October 17, a church service would be held at Lagos Christian Centre in Oregun, Lagos.

Memorial protests will also be held in major cities like Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Abuja. The activists will also hold an event at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos, on October 20.

However, police had declared that nothing of such will be tolerated in the state, adding that last year’s experience is still fresh in the memory of citizens and it cannot afford a repeat of such destruction.

