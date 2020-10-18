By Romanus Okoye

The #EndSARS youths protesters have raised ₦4,119,570.00 to buy a prosthetic leg for a lady, Jane Obiene, who joined the #EndSARS protest in Abuja.

As of 01.15pm, 727 people had contributed. Information on the page showed that the target was to raise ₦ 1,500,000 in 30 days but that was surpassed within three hours.

A Twitter user, Aproko Doctor @aproko_doctor, had shared the image of Obiene, asking Nigerians to donate through a link. The image showed Obiene marching with hundreds of protesters bearing crutches. He explained that Jane had been unemployed since 2013 over her disability among other reaons.

“This is Jane. She’s been unemployed since 2013 partly because of her disability, she came out in the #EndSARS protests. I created the donate link for Jane with a 30 day period in mind for 500,000. I thought Nigerians were stretched thin from giving for the #EndSARS protests. Said a little prayer then posted the link. In less than 4 hours, we raised 3.2 Million naira and counting. A new Nigeria!”