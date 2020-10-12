Chinelo Obogo

#EndSARS protesters have shut down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport toll gate in the Ikeja area of Lagos State as the protest across Nigeria enters the sixth day.

Protesters started gathering at the airport from 9.30m as some of them marched from Computer Village through Ikeja Along bus stop to the airport.

They obstructed traffic and delayed vehicles from accessing the airport through the plaza.

The protesters numbering over 1000, blocked motorists trying to access the local and international airports and those going towards Ikeja under bridge, Adeniyi Jones and Ogba. They set up their stand at the Airport Access Plaza, thereby causing gridlock at the roundabout.

Many intended travellers had to find alternative means of transportation.

Singing songs of solidarity, they carried placards with inscriptions such as “iPhone no be gun”, “SARSMUSTEND”, “Chibuike Amana deserves justice”.

Part of their demands include: The dissolution of SARS must and should be announced by President Buhari.

2. The immediate release of all protesters and their personal effects

3. Justice for all that have lost their loved one to SARS by holding all SARS/police officers involved accountable and appropriate compensations made.

4. Regular and random mental/psychological and drug evaluation of police officers.

5. Apologies for the dehumanization and violations of the human rights of all protesters on live TV

6. Review of police welfare for currently serving and past police officers

7. Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct.

8. Creation of state and community police and Armory log books to keep account of every bullet used.

Several motorists, who expressed their frustration at the gridlock, said they have been stuck in the traffic for over four hours.