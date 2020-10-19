Tony Osauzo, Benin

EndSARS protesters today‎ in Benin City, shut pupils and students out of schools, following blockades mounted on streets roads which prevented vehicular movement and parents from accessing schools in the Edo State capital.

Consequently, most schools failed to‎ open, forcing some pupils and students who found their way to their schools early, to return home.

Similarly, residents, workers, traders‎ are having difficulties leaving their homes, with resultant imminent hunger and starvation in the offing, even as many motorists and commercial drivers are off the roads for fear of being extorted by hoodlums who have clearly hijacked the initial peaceful protest.