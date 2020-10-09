Molly Kilete, Abuja

Hundreds of protesters, yesterday, stormed the Police Force headquarters, Abuja, demanding the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protesters, who carried various placards insisted on having a meeting with the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who incidentally drove into the premises at about 9am while the protesters besieged the entrance gate of Louis Edet House.

To demonstrate their anger, the protesters poured red liquid on the road to illustrate the killings and bloodshed by SARS operatives, many of who have been indicted for extra-judicial killings, rights violations, illegal detention extortion, and other misconduct.

The #EndSARS campaigners blocked the entire Shehu Shagari Way leading to the police headquarters, chanting ‘EndSARS,’ causing heavy traffic gridlock that forced motorists to seek alternative routes.

Armed policemen on duty watched helplessly as activists, among them the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, #BringBackOurGirls member, Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians and others, chanted anti-government slogans calling for the scrapping of the police tactical squad.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who addressed the protesters assured that the police authorities have initiated the necessary reforms to curb the illegal activities of the FSARS operatives.

But that did not go down well with the protesters as the convener of #RevolutionNow, insisted that the IG as a public servant must address them, noting that his refusal to meet with them “is part of the impunity and disrespect for the Nigerian people displayed by officials at the highest levels.”