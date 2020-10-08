Molly Kilete, Abuja

Hundreds of Protesters Thursday stormed the police force headquarters in Abuja demanding the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The protesters who carried various placards insisted on having a meeting with the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who incidentally drove into the premises at about 9am while the protesters were besieged the entrance gate of Louis Edet House.

To demonstrate their anger, the protesters poured red liquid on the road to illustrate the killings and bloodshed by SARS operatives, many of whom have been indicted for extra-judicial killings, rights violations, illegal detention extortion, and other misconduct.

The #EndSARS campaigners blocked the entire Shehu Shagari Way leading to the force headquarters , chanting ‘EndSARS,’ causing heavy traffic gridlock forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

Armed policemen on duty at watched helplessly as activists, among them the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, #BringBackOurGirls member, Aisha Yesufu, Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians and others, chanted anti-government slogans calling for the scrapping of the police tactical squad.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who address the protesters assured that said the police authorities have initiated the necessary reforms to curb the illegal activities of the FSARS operatives.

But that did not go down well with the protesters as the convener of #RevolutionNow, insisted that the IG as a public servant must address the protesters, noting that his refusal to meet with them “is part of the impunity and disrespect for the Nigerian people displayed by officials at the highest levels.”

Sowore said, “What I see here is part of the impunity and disrespect for the Nigerian people. The IG’s bodyguards almost ran me over; the IG doesn’t respect us, it is obvious.

“Maybe, what they need is a million people tomorrow to come here before meeting with us. But by the time we come here next time, we may be asking for the removal of the IG.

“When there are 10 million people on the streets, they would not be calling for the removal of the IG but the removal of the incompetent head of state and Commander-in-Chief who feels unconcerned by situations like these.