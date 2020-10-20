Tony John, Port Harcourt

The #EndSARS protesters have called on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to ensure justice for Late Chima Ikwunado, E Sleek and others allegedly killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

They have also demanded justice for rape victims and other citizens who had suffered different injuries at the hands of the operatives of the defunct SARS.

They marched to the State Judiciary complex, Port Harcourt, and observed a minute silence each for Chima and Sleek, while waiting the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra, to address them.

However, neither the Chief Judge nor her representative addressed the protesters before they marched to the Police Headquarters, Moscow Road.

The protesters, who were dressed in black, with Nigeria Flag and placards bearing different inscriptions, vowed to sustain their peaceful #EndSARS demonstration till justice is given to victims of police brutality.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters at the gate of the State Judiciary Complex in Port Harcourt, popular Rivers Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, lamented the indiscriminate killing of Nigerian youths and abuse of human rights by SARS men.

‘We are saying we want justice for Chima. We want justice for Sleek. We want justice for all rape victims. We want justice for all Nigerians, who have been victims of police brutality,’ she said.

The #EndSARS and #Justice for Chima and Sleek demonstration coincided with the trial of four operatives of E-Crack of the Police before Justice Florence Fiberesima of the State High Court.

The trial of four dismissed police officers, who were involved in the alleged torture and murder of late Chima and unlawful infliction of injuries on four others, was stalled for security reasons yesterday.

Daily Sun gathered that the development, which also affected cases in some other courts, followed the absence of prison inmates in court.

When the matter, which was supposed to come up for hearing was mentioned before Justice Fiberesima, the judge was informed about the decision of the Prison authority not to produce inmate in court for security reasons over the ongoing #EnfSARS protest in the State.

The trail judge, however, adjourned the case till November 9 and 10 for hearing.

The dismissed police officers are facing five count charges of murder, torture to death of late Chima, conspiracy and unlawful infliction of injuries on Chima and four others.

The accused persons, including a female officer, allegedly committed the crime December 23, 2019, at the office of Eagle Crack at Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt.