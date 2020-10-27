Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

#EndSARS protesters in Osun State have suspended the protests.

The protests, which were later hijacked by hoodlums, swept through the entire state like a hurricane wind, leaving maiming, killings, robbery and wanton looting of COVID-19 palliatives as well as public and private property in its wake.

The suspension was announced in a statement by Ayo Ologun while addressing newsmen on behalf of the protesters in Osogbo, the state capital.

He declared that “all agitations and protests had been put on hold and warned that anybody caught in the streets doing otherwise under the guise of #EndSARS protest would be treated as a defiant and such individual will consequently face the full wrath of the law.”

Ologun added that anyone with genuine claim of police brutality and other related matters should approach the newly inaugurated Judicial Panel of Enquiry for redress.

“Going forward therefore, as we implicitly comply with 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by the government, for the ultimate goal of returning sanity and peace into the state, we hereby use this medium to notify our teeming youths that every agitation and protest has been put on hold,” he stressed.

“We enjoin our comrades to vacate the barricades and suspend every struggle to allow government in the state of Osun to carry out necessary steps towards meeting the array of our demands, especially the 5-point demands as endorsed by the Federal Government.

“It is against the backdrop of the above thought that we greatly appreciate the doggedness and resilience of the teeming youths in the State of Osun, for showcasing genuine concerns for nation-building and just society, by joining their comrades across the country to agitate for end to police brutality and brigandage.

“We were astonishingly taken aback, and utterly saddened with the criminal manner these elements went about looting both public and private properties and almost turned the state to the arena of anarchy and turmoil, before the swift intervention of the state government.

“We appreciate the consciousness of the youths, as we suspend all protests

in Osun,” Ologun said.