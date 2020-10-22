Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Emir of Borgu in Niger State, Muhammed Sani Haliru Dantoro (Kitoro IV), has raised the alarm over the lingering #EndSARS protests, warning further escalation of unrest would ground the country’s fragile economy.

Dantoro, who spoke after his investiture as Patron of Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Area Landlords Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), in Abuja, argued that despite the mayhem unleashed by members of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), sincere and hardworking officers still exist.

The monarch noted that the fight to ensuring a peaceful and economically viable country was a collective one in spite of religious and ethnic differences. He said: “If we destroy this country, what are we going to benefit. I know there are cases of brutality but the issue is that there are still good ones among our police officers.

“So we should be careful that hoodlums do not take over the country.

“We should also be careful because people who want power can spend money to destroy our hard earned democracy, forcing us as a nation to start all over again.

“I know government is working to ensure the demands of the protesters are met, so we must play our part as citizens not to allow the situation to deteriorate.

“If we continue with the protest, the common man will suffer and the economy would be grounded.”

Meanwhile, President of OMPALAN, Bishop Udo Azogu, has said the association would always “provide support especially in the areas of peace, security, environmental protection, wealth creation, redistribution as well as domestication of robust government policies and programmes at the grassroots.“So, the acceptance of His Highness to function as Patron of OMPALAN will add impetus to our collective effort to coordinate effective response to the spate of lawlessness and insecurity, ravaging the entire country.”