Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has recorded major breakthrough as it has arrested one Johnson Richard Inem,the mastermind behind looting and vandalisation of the Calabar International Conference Center ,CICC.

The Command also disclosed that items recoveres from him include chillers ,over 1000 pieces of customised chairs and customised designer carpets.

The Command has since Sunday declared war against looters of public and private property in Calabar metropolis at weekend.

Speaking with newsmen in Calabar the Commisioner of Police , Abdulkadir Jimoh, said the mechanic was arrested at Esuk Otu behind NTA ,Calabar with various items.

He said: “We arrested the suspect based on actionable intelligence during the house-to-house search which started on Sunday in the state .

“We have put plain cloth personnels in place to cultivate intelligence to ensure that all perpetrators and recievers are arrested and brought to book .Anyone who still has looted item in thier possession is warned to return them within the next 24 hours.

“So far, we have recovered over 1000 customised chairs, chillers, rug carpets ,ACs and many other items that were yet to be labelled from the CICC suspect .

“We are not resting on our oars. We also want to urge traditional rulers and religious leaders to make announcement in their various domains by urging those who took governnent property to return them immediately,” he said .