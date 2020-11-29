Okwe Obi, Abuja

A civil society organisation, Citizen Action for Good Governance (CAGG), has raised the alarm over planned resuscitation of the #EndSARS protest.

CAGG warned that the country may not survive the civil unrest, following the loss of lives, destruction of public and private property that greeted the previous exercise.

The group claimed it got information that some ‘powerful individuals’ were allegedly regrouping, clandestinely, to launch another round of agitation across the country.

Its National Coordinator, Nazir Galadanchi, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, at the weekend, urged the Federal Government to speed up the implementation of the demands to avert another protest.

“Nigerians need to truly accept the unassailable fact that there is no other country Nigerians can call their country other than Nigeria.

“Beyond buck passing, we must have sober reflections and ruminate on all the scenarios with an open mind set for concerted efforts towards national reconciliation and reconstruction.

“We called for this conference due to the turn of events emanating from the information we have concerning the plot and plan of those sponsoring #EndSARS protest, which we learnt protesters are regrouping to unleash another round of mayhem under the guise of making demands.

“We want to state here that this is not the time for another round of destabilising the peace of the nation while demands made earlier are being attended to by the government, including the recession the nation finds itself.

“The economy has been thrown into recession largely as a result of the massive and negative impact the #EndSARS protest caused to the economy. Now inflation is on the hyper level, insecurity has increased tremendously. Nigerians are in jeopardy and desperate to survive.

“The obvious part of this destruction has sent wrong signal to investors and will not be easy for the economy to revive as many businesses are shut down,” he said.

Galadanchi suggested a genuine need for national reconciliation across conventional divides and warned that nobody should be victimised as being part of #EndSARS protest in order not to create and compound the issues of #EndSARS.

Meanwhile, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to probe false posting on the ministry’s official Twitter handle of court proceedings in a lawsuit against him and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The suit against him is asking the court to declare arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional the N9 million fines imposed on Channels TV, AIT and Arise TV over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests, and to stop the NBC from collecting the money.

“The Ministry of Information and Culture has, after the court hearing last Friday, posted on its Twitter handle a story falsely claiming the suit had been dismissed. But contrary to the report, the suit, which came up for hearing at the Federal High Court (Court 10), Abuja, was adjourned to Wednesday, March 10, 2021 for the hearing of SERAP’s originating summons and the preliminary objections filed by the NBC and its director general,” SERAP said.

SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, in a statement, yesterday, said: “While there is a legitimate public interest in informing the public about court proceedings, any such reporting ought to accurately reflect the proceedings…”