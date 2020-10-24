Magnus Eze, Enugu and Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Apex Yoruba group, Afenifere and Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have appealed to their people to continue to live in peace and harmony.

The appeal which is contained in a joint statement signed by the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben A. Fasoranti and Ohanaeze President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, followed the wanton destruction of lives and property that trailed the EndSARS protest, which some people are trying to give ethnic coloration.

The two Afenifere and Ohanaeze leaders, therefore, commiserated with all the families who lost dear ones during the protest, particularly in the Tuesday bloody masaccre in Lekki, Lagos, regretting that one fallout of the massacre was the looting and burning spree that occurred all over the city.

“We do not endorse arson as responsible organizations and we call for a stop of the orgies.

“The blood of these young ones will pursue their killers and those who ordered them to the gate of justice,” they prayed.

They added: “We have also noted the divisive attempt to use the violence to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo and destroy the new understanding we have built in the last three years.

“We reject this devilish attempt and ask the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators of the violence.

“The essence of law and order is for individual citizens to answer for their actions. it is where law enforcement is weak that you begin to cast ethnic slur when crimes are committed instead of holding the perpetrators.

“We appeal to our people to continue to live together in peace and harmony and not allow divisive elements to put a wedge between them. Solidarity for ever.”

Similarly, the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to Lagosians to disregard the calls of ethnic and religious jingoists, as well as agents of destruction who are on a mission to destroy the state.

The governor urged Lagosians to be wary of the antics of the people who are desperate in pitching them against one another for yet to be ascertained reasons.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso in a statement, said that “the attention of the state government has been drawn to videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to disregard the videos, which are the tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.

“Inciting videos of this nature are not what our land needs now, following the loss of lives and destruction that fake news, misinformation and unfounded rumours have triggered in our dear state in the last couple of days.

“The government appeals to Lagosians to disregard the calls of ethnic and religious jingoists as well as agents of destruction who are on a mission to destroy our state by pitching us against one another for yet to be ascertained reasons.

“ This is a very critical moment for us as a people. It is, therefore, important that we stand together and remain circumspect because the brewery of falsehood is unrelenting in its mission.

“ Lagos State is the melting point of various cultures, tribes and religions across Nigeria. We have co-existed harmoniously for ages and will continue to live together peacefully.

“ The sad incident of the past few days affected everyone who lives, trades or works in Lagos, regardless of their tribe, culture, race and religion. This is a time for us to empathise with one another and not listen to purveyors of evil messages, especially on social media.

“The government will continue to protect lives and property. Fake news and inciting message merchants are hereby warned to stop their evil enterprise or face the legal consequences of their destructive actions. Our dear state will go through this with the resilience for which we are known and come out stronger”.

Also, the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers has stated that the EndSARS campaign by Nigerian youths aimed at stopping police brutality has no ethnic or religious toga.

They, therefore, called for calm and dialogue to stem the tide of the ongoing demonstrations which had turned violent in some places.

The traditional rulers appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, as the father of the nation, to use his office to facilitate the required dialogue, following his statement that the voice of the youths had been heard “loud and clear”.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, the monarchs expressed strong support for the manner the Enugu State governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was handling the demonstrations in the state.

They appealed to the youths to eschew violence and avoid the destruction of lives and property in Enugu State, noting that the governor had already inaugurated a Panel of Inquiry to look into their grievances.

Also, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Oyo State cautioned that the cordial relationship between the Igbo ethnic group and their Yoruba counterpart should not be stained.

A statement signed by the President of Oyo Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nze Emma Nzeakor; the Secretary, Anierobi and the Ezendigbo of Ibadanland and Oyo State, Eze Dr Alex Anozie, advised that the leaders of both Yoruba and Ndigbo sit and resolve amicably whatever damage that may have been done.

The release noted that “we are aware of a voice in the social media calling on Ndigbo to leave Yoruba, brothers and sisters and friends in Yoruba land for the South East or Igbo land, adding that we are sure that some of our Yoruba brothers are also residing in the East as nobody has asked them to leave while being sure that nobody would ask them to leave the East.

“We are aware that the constitution of the Nigeria allows freedom of peaceful protest, pointing out it is most unfortunate and painful for the turnout of event in the country.”