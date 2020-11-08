Fred Itua, Abuja

International Parliament For Peace, Safety and Justice, African Chapter, has called on the youths of Nigeria to embrace peace. It has also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and pacify the youth.

Professor Joseph Dominion, African International President of the group made this call in a press briefing in Abuja.

Dominion said it is the duty of the Parliament to keep the peace in Nigeria, just like any other country in Africa.

He lamented the looting that took place as aftermath of the #EndSARS protests and called on the youth to allow government implement the new reforms they requested for.

It said the youths were not involved in the wanton destruction and looting of property across the states.

He called on traditional leaders, religious leaders and parents to call their children home and not allow them join the hoodlums.

“Seeing what has befallen Nigeria, we in the International Parliament cannot keep quiet, it’s on this that we call this press conference,” he said.

He stated that there was need for peace as without peace no nation can develop, no economy can strive, just like no international relations that grows wealth of nations can properly take place.

He called on the government to seize this opportunity to introduce reforms, not only in the Police, but in aspects of governance to convince the youths that government mean what it says it will do and for the betterment of the nation.

In the press conference was Dr. Lami Amodu, one of the officials of the International Parliament.

Amodu cried her heart out and beckoned on the youths to leave the streets and return home, as mothers they cannot afford to loss their children further.

She said the protests were well intended, but hijacked by hoodlums that brought unprecedented destruction, capable of crumbling Nigeria’s economy.

She said they would be ready to join hands with government to bring about lasting peace nationwide.

On the other hand, Bishop Jonitha Wando in proffering solutions to youth restiveness and violence said the youth and women should be empowered with relevant skills, education and morals.

She called on the media to embrace peace communication as the media would do better in a peaceful environment.

The International Parliament For Peace, Safety and Justice was established about 38 ago and presently in 150 countries of the world.

However, it is new in Nigeria as it was established seven months ago Nigeria to lick start the African Chapter.

The Parliament was involved in the peace negotiations in apartheid South Africa, the Congo and some other troubled countries of the world.