Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has disclosed that the ugly incidences that trailed the #EndSARS protests did not in any way prevent his men and officers from their duty posts in the state.

Mobayo said the police, despite the arson attacks on police stations across the country and threats to their lives, were fully at their duty posts in Ekiti, to ensure the security of lives and property.

The EndSARS protests, which was perceived to have been hijacked by hoodlums had caused deaths of scores of policemen across the country and burning of many police stations.

The sordid scenario had forced the police to tactically withdraw their services in some beleaguered areas prompting the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to issue out a message of motivation to his men and officers and advised that they should return to their duty posts.

Speaking via telephone conversation with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Saturday, the CP, who spoke through the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, advised the people of the state not to entertain any fear.

Mobayo assured that his men will continually ensure the protection of lives and property in the state no matter how tensed the situation.

“We are fully on the ground, we have not abandoned our duties in spite of the tensed atmosphere and killings of our police officers in some other states and burning of police stations here in Ekiti.

“I want to really salute policemen here in Ekiti for their gallantry. They were fully on the ground throughout the EndSARS period, there was never a time they ran away from duties despite that palpable threat.

“Let me sound a note of warning to criminals that Ekiti remains a no-go area for them. We are fully on ground and nothing will be spared to ensure that Ekiti is safe.

“If we are to appraise the situation now, we can boldly say that Ekiti is safe, no cause for alarm and our people, I mean the residents can go about their businesses without fear, because we are on ground to discharge our duties effectively.”