Civil Society organisations (CSOs), in Lagos, yesterday, in charged #EndSARS protesters to be cautious and avoid unscrupulous elements from infiltrating their ranks for selfish motives. The Coalition of 16 CSOs at a press conference in Lagos, urged Nigerians to careful in order to avoid falling for the antics of desperate politicians, whose interests are built around elections, and not nation building.

It said the renewed agitation for the sack of Service Chiefs in the wake of the ongoing protests is not only ill-timed and ill-advised, but an attempt by desperate politicians to take advantage of the situation.

Spokesman of the coalition, Mr Shina Loremeku, noted that changing the service chiefs without effecting changes in the funding and other conditions of the armed forces will only demoralise the armed forces and its leadership.