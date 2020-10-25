Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has passionately appealed to Nigerian youth to be calm over the #EndSARS protests and urged them not to take laws into their hands.

He noted that the Federal Government, National Assembly and State Governors are working round the clock to ensure justice for the victims of police brutality and other extra-judicial activities.

Wase in a press statement issued on Sunday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, urged the youth, paticularly in Plateau state to embrace peace and dialogue in resolving issues.

He noted that the federal and state governments as well as the National Assembly will do everything within its powers to ensure that their demands in the protests are met.

“I want to appeal for calm and urge our citizens to continue to uphold the peaceful profile of our dear state by not taking laws into their hands. Let us not be tempted to attack public properties and facilities which will take us many years of sacrifice and struggles to build.

“The federal, state government and the National Assembly are doing all that need to be done to ensure justice for the victims of police brutality. Let us therefore cooperate with relevant government agencies who are working day and night to ensure our safety.

“I believe that the Nigerian police force has taken note of our agitations. Let us not take our anger against reckless few on the entire state and the country at large.”

Wase caution Nigeria youths against the destruction of the country’s collective heritage while trying to right the wrong of other, saying “Two wrongs don’t make right.”