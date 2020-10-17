John Adams, Minna

Following the killings of #EndSARS Protesters in some parts of the country on Friday, a former commissioner for Information and Culture and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, has cautioned President Mohammadu Buhari against using any force on peaceful protesters across the country, warning that such action would be counter productive in the end.

Mr. Vatsa who was reacting to the alleged killings of some protesters by security agents in Edo, Taraba, Lagos and other parts of the country said peaceful protests all over the world is a fundamental right of the citizens against any perceived bad system like the “inhuman and unprofessional attitude of the SARS”.

Vatsa who is the Coordinator Public Affairs to Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello urged the President not to be deceived by “any sycophant” to result to the use of force against the #EndSARS Protesters, stressing that “governance world over is about the people, so therefore when the people are peacefully demanding a change of a bad system you don’t kill them.

“It will be a serious political error to use either the same police or the military against the protesters. That is what the enemies want and we must not fall into their hands if not I am afraid”.

The former publicity secretary of APC in Niger also observed that the eruption of protests by different groups across the country is a clear sign that “something is fundamentally wrong with the system at the moment, and the pool are beginning to ask questions.

“In the entire South there is #EndSARS Protests, in the far North they are demanding end to Insurgence and insecurity and in the North Central they are demanding end to Banditry and poor Electricity supply.

“This is the time for the government to begins to take stock, we can no longer continue to pretend that things are working. The system is failing, we couldn’t provide the change that we promised Nigerians, that is the truth”.

He however said that he is not surprised at the different protests by different group across the country “because we sowed the seed of protests in 2014/2015 to draw the attention of the world to a failing system, now we are reaping it, so the President must handle it with care”, Vatsa warned.

The Niger state coordinator, public affairs strongly believed that the deteriorating situation of everything in the country today is fueling the protests, adding that “our situation in Niger today is better imagined than experienced. The federal government has abandoned the people to their faith after enjoyed our massive supports.

“Today we can not boost of any good federal road in the state, the Electricity supply, despite the state’s contribution to power generation in the country is nothing to write home about, only six hours of Electricity a day. This is quite unfortunate”, submitted