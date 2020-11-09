Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, gave hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protests to loot, ‎arms, ammunition and other items in the state seven-day ultimatum to return them or face dire consequences.

Besides, he promised handsome rewards for persons with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminal elements who were involved in the looting and to recover the stolen arms, ammunition and other valuables.

The Police boss, in a statement by Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), declared that the seven-day ultimatum took effect from November 9.

Recall that seven police stations were looted and razed in Edo, while two Correctional Centres located on Sapele Road and Oko, both in Benin, were also attacked by hoodlums resulting in. The escape of 1,993 inmates during the bloody protests.

Kokumo warned that failure of the hoodlums to comply with his directive to return the looted items would make the command to adopt all legal means to arrest, disarm and prosecute the errant persons.

“The criminal elements must return within seven days, with effect from November 9, 2020, the police and other security agencies’ arms, ammunition and other items looted during the attacks on government and private facilities in Edo State, in the guise of #EndSARS protests.

“Police cannot do it alone. Members of the public must collaborate with Edo State Police Command in the areas of information gathering and dissemination.

“Edo State Police Command wishes to thank members of the public, especially the law-abiding citizens of the state, for their concern and understanding during the period of #EndSARS protests that were later hijacked by hoodlums,” the statement said.

It urged members of the public to always say something whenever they see something.