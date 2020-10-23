Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry inaugurated by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, has called for memoranda fro interested members of the public.

The eight-man Panel led by Hon. Justice Kingsley Udeh (Rtd.) and inaugurated on Wednesday swung into action immediately and yesterday released a statement requesting the people who have interest in the subject to send in their memoranda not later than November 20.

A statement by the Secretary of the panel‎, Onochiengwu Obuna, said the Memoranda should be in 12 hard copies of A4 size paper with double spacing and addressed to ‘The Secretary, Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Extra Judicial Killings, C/o Enugu State Judiciary Headquarters, Old High Court (3), Enugu’.

It further stated that the memoranda “Can also be submitted with the Registrars at the Zonal Judiciary Offices at the following locations: Nsukka High Court; Ogbede High Court; Obollo Afor High Court; Oji River High Court; Ezeagu High Court; Udi High Court; Awgu High Court; Agbani High Court; Enugu Ezike High Court”.

“A soft copy of the memorandum shall be submitted by E-mail to the following E-mail address: [email protected]”

The statement added that, “The Judicial Panel of Inquiry will hold public sittings inside the Old High Court 3 at the Enugu State Judiciary Headquarters Enugu, on dates to be announced later.”

The panel also assured the people that “The responsive Government of Enugu State will be thorough, firm and decisive in implementing the report and recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality and Extra-Judicial Killings in the state.”

Interested members of the public were also advised to call or send text messages to the Secretariat of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry “on any of the following numbers: 08034272867, 08033062359, 08037722569 and 08036767229 between the hours of 8am – 4pm on weekdays, for further enquiries.”

The Panel which terms of reference included, to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extra judicial killings; evaluate evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaint(s); and recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate, has six months from the date of inauguration to submit its report to the Governor.