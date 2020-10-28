George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A Group, the United Movement for New Nigeria has slammed the Chief of Army staff, Gen. Tukur Burutai over his recent claim that the #ENDSARS protest was a ploy to destabilize the country.

They noted that the statement by Army Chief was simply to divert public attention from the dastardly act of the Army who mowed down unarmed peaceful protesters demanding for the end of police brutality and extrajudicial killings by members of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Prince McDonald Enwerem spokesperson of Group , stated that the claim of the Army Chief was not only dishonest but an attempt to cover up the complicity of the Army at the Lekki toll gate massacre of peaceful protesters.

The statement which read : “We view such statement by the Nigerian Army as not only dishonest but a tragic embarrassment. It is indeed laughable and worrisome that after launching a crocodile war against the unarmed protesting innocent Nigerian youths, the Army turned back to blackmail and label the peaceful protest as a plot by subversive elements to destabilize the country. It remains an indisputable fact that the peaceful protest was a spontaneous ventilation of displeasure by the Nigerian youths against misgovernance and leadership summersault in the country.

Continuing, “We are aware that such statement from the Nigerian Army is a diversionary gimmick and a calculated attempt to cover-up its complicity and involvement in the massacre of innocent Nigerian Youths at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos State.”

Prince Enwerem reminded the Army Chief that the country is no longer under a military dictatorship where the freedom of the people is circumscribed but in a democracy.

out that Chief of Army Staff should know that we are not under a military junta where he can make bombastic statements without restraints. We are in a constitutional democracy where obedience to the Constitution and rule of law is sacrosanct. He should learn how to keep quiet and guide his tongue instead of unnecessary indulgence in loquacity and dialectical acrobatic. We call on the Army Chief of Staff to desist from making inciting statements capable of heating up the polity.