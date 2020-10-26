Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) has appealed to all governors who are still stockpiling palliatives in different warehouses across the country to release them with immediate effect and distribute for the benefit of the people.

National Publicity Secretary of NCPF, Alhaji Sule Audu who made the appeal on Monday in Makurdi said that is the only solution to the present chaotic situation going on across the country.

“We are appealing to all governors in this country that whatever palliative they may have stored in various warehouses, they should bring them out and distribute to the people without any further delay.

“The palliatives are for the benefit of the people and it will surely calm down this chaotic situation. Some of these palliatives we understand, are even getting rotten.”

While condemning the state of insecurity occasioned by the ongoing looting of both public and private property across the country by hoodlums, the Forum said it’s hightime the genuine EndSars protesters come out to formally put an end to the protests and embrace dialogue.

He maintained that the protesters have have their points and the federal government has heard them loud and clear.

“Let them cease from the protest for one or two months and watch if government will attend to their demands. If not, they can still come out after two months to make demands and they will get the support of the masses.

“There’s a need for them to retreat now and then come back to demand for your right later. But continuous occupation of the space would give these hoodlums the temerity to continue looting individual property. This does not portray a good image of our dear country any longer.”

Audu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for putting up programs for the benefit of the youths even as he urged the youths to key into those programs.