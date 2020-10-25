Gabriel Dike

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed indefinitely the ongoing 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the current security challenges in the country.

The Council had earlier in a statement dated October 21st, 2020, announced the rescheduling of some papers for the 2020 ongoing SSCE due to the ENDSARS protests.

The Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mr. Azeez Sani, in statement said the decision was taken by the Governing Board of NECO at its special meeting held on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 to review the ongoing 2020 SSCE (internal) nationwide.

Sani said arising from the meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the ongoing 2020 SSCE be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the school exam in some parts of the country.

According to him, in taking the decision, the Board noted that due to the security challenges, some state governments imposed curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property and that in such situation, it become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

”Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table,” NECO explained.

He disclosed that the governing board agreed that when normalcy returns, the Council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all states.

While regretting any inconveniences the postponement may cause stakeholders, the Council said the decision was taken in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for seamless conduct of the 2020 SSCE.