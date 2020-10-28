Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya said the #EndSARS protests which was scuttled by satanic agents nationwide has no religious colouration.

Rev. Panya in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Jos, said the sponsors of the thugs and marchants of violence didn’t envisage the consequences of the uncontrolled criminal actbof looting public and private properties in the country.

“It is very sad that this peaceful noble protests, was scuttled by satanic agents and cabals with very selfish vested interest in the politics and governance of this nation, who sponsored thugs and spread propaganda and outright lies in order to give it a religious colouration which the protest never had.

“The attack on peaceful protesters by hired thugs and eventual hijack of the peaceful protests for whatever reasona is condemnable and should be thoroughly investigated, including the Lekki Killings of unarmed and peaceful youths by men believed to be soldiers of Nigerian Army.”

Rev. Panya condemned the looting of public and private properties and called for investigation of those who are behind the sponsorship of the thugs.

“Nevertheless, we salute the courage, patriotism and heroism of our youths for genuinely standing up to their constitutionally guaranteed rights and for demostrating unflinching faith in Nigeria.

“It is our prayer that the struggle of these youths will bring forth the Nigeria of our dream. From testimonies of some miraculous manifestation from the protests and especially the prayer walks, there is no doubt that God has answered the prayers of our youths and the younger generation.”

Rev. Panya reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of his promised to Nigeria during his Inauguration that that “he belongs to everybody and belongs to nobody”

He appealed to Buhari to ensure justice and fairness to all citizens not only in words but in his actions and in actions.

“While Government is responding to to the demands of Nigerian youths, it is our firm believe that lasting solutions can only be found in decisively resolving the challenges confronting the nation.

“Fortunately, the 2014 National Conference, which has over 600 resolutions, has substantially addressed these challenges. We urge the Buhari administration to seize this historic opportunity to provided by the #EndSARS demands to urgently put in place the necessary mechanisms for implementation of the recommendations of the conference report.”