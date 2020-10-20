Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has ordered the closure of all public and private schools in the State.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Femi Agagu, suggested that the closure became expedient as a result of the violence that has followed in the wake of the weeklong #EndSARS protests.

‘The Governor has directed that all schools that resumed on Monday 19th October 2020 are closed for the meantime from 21st October 2020 because of the engulfing nationwide protest and the need to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

‘Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

‘Any inconvenience is regretted, while the state government would ensure the resumption of our schools as soon as possible,’ he added.

Schools in the State resumed on Monday after months of closure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.