Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has laid the foundation of its secretariat following the burning of its former secretariat by hoodlums at the height of the #EndSARS protests.

The party’s secretariat located at Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital was set ablaze during the EndSARS Protest.

The official foundation laying ceremony of a new secretariat was carried out by the governorship candidate of the party in the last election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede

A chieftain of the party, Mr Godday Anthony Erewa, had last week promised to rebuild the party secretariat.

Erewa assured that he would build a new secretariat for the party and equip it with necessary facilities.

Leaders of the party present at the event include former deputy governor of the state, Mr Oluwateru