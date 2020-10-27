Bere Gyang, Jos

The Plateau State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) said it has organised special prayers for ‘divine intervention’ in regards to the civil unrest in the country.

The Christian group appealed to the government to urgently look into the demands of the #EndSARS protesters who have called for an end to the police abuses against citizens and for good governance.

PFN Plateau State Chairman Rev Steven Dangana and Secretary-General Rev Barr Fred Emeka, in a press statement in Jos on Tuesday, regretted that the #EndSARS protests, which began peacefully, has culminated in the wanton destruction and vandalisation of places of worship, public and private properties and loss of lives in Jos and Bukuru metropolis.

‘In our quest for peaceful coexistence, economic development and the stability of our dear state, the Fellowship had in the recent past organised special prayers for divine intervention on the aforementioned,’ the statement read.

‘We, therefore, call on all citizens, most especially our youths, to restrain from their protest and give government the opportunity to act on their very noble demands. It will be recalled that government had constituted a judicial commission of enquiry to look into complaints of SARS/Police brutality and violation of human rights of the citizens.’

The PFN called on government to exhibit good faith in their dealings with the demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

The group encouraged government to continue consultations with religious, traditional, community leaders and other stakeholders with a view to bringing a lasting solution to the current challenges facing the State and the country.

‘Government should use all means to dialogue with our youths in a bid to meet their aspiration for a better Nigeria.

‘We pledge our continuous prayers for the peace, unity and growth of Plateau State and Nigeria. God bless the People and Government of Plateau State, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’