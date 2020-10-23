Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A PDP women leader in Kogi State and the founder of Youth handlers Initiative, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has called on the the military to stop wasting the lives of the youths even as she urged the federal government to immediately dialogue with the endSARS protesters.

Princess Adejoh in a press statement said she was ” deeply touched” by the way blood of innocent youths who are supposed to be the leaders of tomorrow are being shed daily and the latest military killings of the protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The statement reads in part; “What you see play in the open in Nigeria is not far from what happens in our individual homes.

When our children defy our orders as children do we shoot them? Surely there are other ways we punish them if we must.

“I plead with the governmemt to choose legitimate and better ways to reach our children, preferably dialogue.

Stop the use of military on our children.

Attend to their legitimate demands.

Speak to them now.

Save Nigeria, take the path of Justice ? equity and fairness with no dilly dally.

“If a mother of 36 children attends to only 6 of the children, and everything she gets she only gives to those 6 alone and leave the other 30 hungry, violated and in very poor condition, is she a good mother and can there be peace or true progress in that home? That is the whole leadership problem in Nigeria for decades now, justice, equity and fairness for all is seriously lacking.

“To our children/ youths I want to tell them that they are the bravest any nation can pride itself with, they have started a new Nigeria, starting is the most difficult thing and their voices have been heard world over, am proud of them and God bless them but its time to also calm down and stop allowing violence for sadly violence and death have taken over their peaceful protest .

“We mothers do not want them dead. There is every temptation to spur them into anger but they should not allowed themselves to be killed without enjoying the dividends of the new Nigeria they are fighting for

With what the youths have done, Nigeria can never be the same again,the Nigeria of our dream is now possible for they have woken everyone. They should please calm down and engage other peaceful strategegy that will not take their lives to reach destination of a better Nigeria” she added.

Obviously they need to win the naive ones among them not to be used as tools to cause violence. They need to network and dialogue more among themselves and be in unison with those in the North on better approach to peacefully reach their goals.

Continuing”To the leadership I will say that the President and his team are blessed with the best opportunity ever to write their names in gold, I pray for wisdom for them to do so, for governance is never easy.

” I implore the government to be compassionate, a leader must first be compassionate or he can not save lives, which is what is greatly needed now in this crisis.” He added