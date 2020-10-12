Lukman Olabiyi

Despite Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu pronouncement that the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) has been disbanded, many youths were still on the streets protesting.

Many of the youths who spoke with Daily Sun expressed their mind on why they were still on the streets protesting.

The youths insisted the only way to end the protest is for President, Muhammadu Buhari to issue an Executive Order on scrapping of FSARS.

Besides, they also sought for justice for all the victims of Police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

The protesters stated that IGP’s pronouncement was just a mere political statement without no legal value, noted that such kind of statement was not new to them again because it was not the first time of IGP to make similar statement without effect.

Speaking at the blocked entrance of the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, Nollywood actor, Muyideen Oladapo, popular known as Lala, said what is on ground has beyond IGP’s pronouncement.

Lala said they were still on the streets because what IGP said is not what they want to hear, he said what the youths what to hear is total reformation of Nigeria Police being announced by President Buhari.

Another Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson who also led group of around Ikeja said the issue bordered on trust, said based on previous experience, the longer trust the government for anything again.

He also said shared his urgly experience in the of Police, insisted that all what the youths were clamoring for is police reformation and the president should address the nation based on the situation on ground.

A human rights activist and former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, Adeshina Ogunlana who was also participating in the protest, also said the citizens no longer trust the government generally and particularly the police again.

The right activist said the youths believed that the IGP’s pronouncement was usual gimmick of surpressing them form airing their voices

“#EndSARS protest itself is a mirror greater issues, and those of issue systemic failure, corruption, unemployment, insecurity were to be addressed and must be address by the president before the youth will leave the streets”, he said.

Another lawyer, Ife oluwa Duro-Bello who is also participant shared his experience as well and what friends have shared with him.

He only Executive Order on scrapping FSARS that can pacified the youths to leave street. Duro-Bello regarded IGP’s pronouncement as mere pronouncement that has not legal weight to douse the tension created by police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

Atoyebi Atoyegbe April, an interior designer cum architect also shared his view on they are still on the streets.

“Youths are still on the street because we don’t believe the IGP. This isn’t the first time SARS has been dissolved or banned. Moreover there are still tales of SARS brutality even after the order.

“So we want SARS banned totally. We don’t even want them transferred to other unit because they will still continue their atrocitie. And we want the police reformed!” he said.