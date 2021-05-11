From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Police Service Commission (PSC), yesterday, received a report on the alleged brutally by police personnel during the #EndSARS protest across the country with a promise to investigate and punish those found wanting.

PSC Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the report was presented to the commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, by Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria.

Ani, in a statement, said: “PSC has pledged to investigate alleged police misconduct contained in the report presented to the commission in Abuja.”

The group, led by Zikora Ibe and accompanied by Okechukwu Nwanguma and Kingsley Godwin, presented a report entitled: “EedSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria.

Speaking while receiving the delegation on behalf of the commission chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, representing the judiciary in the commission, said the report was far-reaching and that the commission will need to further investigate the serious allegations contained in it.

Ogunbiyi said the report contained a lot of allegations and information which the commission will need to verify and commended the group for the painstaking job.

She noted that the commission will continue to do its best to improve the workings of the Nigeria Police Force and ensure it operates within defined rules and regulations and with respect to democratic tenets.

The delegation Leader, Zikora Ibe, in her presentation, said the group is demanding that erring police officers of the dreaded SARS must be held accountable.

“We urge the National Human Rights Commission and the Enugu State judicial panel of inquiry to commit to bringing the officers and politicians named and identified by victims in this report to justice for their various roles in perpetrating and aiding police brutality,” she said.

She also demanded an investigation of alleged black-market trade of bodies murdered by SARS operatives to university teaching hospitals.