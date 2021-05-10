From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Monday received the report on the alleged brutally by police personnel during the #EndSARS protest across the country with a promise to investigate and punish those found wanting.

PSC Head of Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani said the report was presented to the Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, by the Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria.

Ani said in a statement: ‘The Police Service Commission has pledged to investigate alleged police misconduct contained in the report of the Action Group on Free Civic Space in Nigeria, which was presented to the Commission in Abuja. The Group, led by Zikora Ibe, and accompanied by Okechukwu Nwanguma and Kingsley Godwin, presented a report titled “ENDSARS: Police Brutality, Protests and Shrinking Civic Space in Nigeria”.

‘Speaking while receiving the delegation on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary in the Commission said the report was far reaching and that the Commission will need to further investigate the serious allegations contained in it.

‘Justice Ogunbiyi said the Report contained a lot of allegations and information which the Commission will need to verify and commended the group for the painstaking job.

‘She noted that the Commission will continue to do its best to improve the workings of the Nigeria Police Force and will continue to ensure that it operates within defined rules and regulations and with respect to democratic tenets.

‘The Leader of the Delegation, Zikora Ibe, in her brief presentation, said the Group is demanding that erring Police Officers of the dreaded SARS must be held accountable. According to her, “we urge the National Human Rights Commission and the Enugu State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to commit to bringing the Officers and politicians named and identified by victims in this Report to justice for their various roles in perpetrating and aiding Police brutality”.

‘She also demanded for an investigation of alleged black-market trade of bodies murdered by SARS operatives to University teaching hospitals as cadavers for the teaching and practice of medicine in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

‘The Group is also demanding that the capacity of oversight bodies like the Complaints Response Unit (CRU), the Police Service Commission, Ministry of Police Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission, to enforce discipline in the Police should be strengthened.’