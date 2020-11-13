Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity has upbraided the Federal Government over the crackdown on the advocates of the #EndSARS campaign.

According to a statement entitled, “Clampdown On #EndSARS Advocates: The Descent Into Tyranny”, signed by its leader, Mr. Abiola Owoaje, the organisation “condemned in its entirety the continued victimization and intimidation of the advocates of the #EndSARS protests by the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The group which decried the freezing of accounts of 20 supporters of the campaign, as well as the harassment of others, wondered why those whom the Federal government publicly acknowledged were peaceful protesters are accused of crimes bordering on terrorism and regime change.

It expressed worry that the Central Bank of Nigeria which should be bothered by the shaky status of the economy, rising food prices and looming famine, “found it more salient to approach the court to freeze the accounts of peaceful protesters.”

The group, while noting that “the hounding and persecution of people connected with the #EndSARS protests have depicted this government, as hostile to dissent, unconcerned with the suffering of the people and opposed to the calls for good governance” added that the government has abandoned its fight against terrorists and bandits to go after peaceful protesters.

According to the organisation, the government which wants Nigerian youths to trust it with the establishment of the judicial panels of inquiry has at the same time adopted surreptitious plots capable of eroding trust to “lend credence to allegations by Nigerians that this government thrives on misinformation, lack of transparency and propaganda.”