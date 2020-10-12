Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has demanded an end to all forms of police impunity in the aftermath the dissolution of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

NAS Capoon Mr Abiola Owoaje said in a statement that the dissolution of SARS should not just be in words but action.

According to him, the SARS dissolution by the IGP ‘is an acknowledgement that the voice of the masses matter and should continue to matter in the light of the continued protests against the brutality and impunity that SARS became known for.’

He commended the IGP ‘for listening to the people,’ adding that ‘it is our opinion that beyond this appreciated gesture, concrete actions will speak louder than announcements.’

Owoaje who called for Police reforms call on the IGP to direct Police officers on the street to stop shooting at innocent protesters expressing their human rights.

While calling on the Police Command to ensure ‘justice and compensation for all the victims of the past few days of police brutality against unarmed protesters’ he urged the Police leadership to ‘provide concrete plans on the deep and incisive police reforms to replace impunity with professionalism and truly make the Nigerian Police a world class outfit.’

The statement read in part:

‘SARS must not be shut down only in words. The dreadful impunity that has unfortunately defined this must not be given another cycle of abuse of citizens and human rights in the stamp of another terminology. #EndSARS must truly mean #EndSARS.

‘We welcome the idea of a Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum and hope that this will be an all inclusive forum. We look forward to making representations to the Investigation Team that is expected to honestly include civil society organizations and human rights bodies to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations.

‘Rest assured that with sincerity and purpose on the path of the police command, and the thousands of police men and women who do their jobs professionally, the citizens are indeed ever ready to embrace a professional police force as a true friend of the people.’