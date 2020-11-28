As we were engaged in the discussion, Mrs Funke Elizabeth Olufowobi who is known as the woman leader in the barracks, walked to- wards us and said: “I heard that some journalists came to see the building. Madam, it is no longer about what happened but how to let government especially our governor to know that we have been stranded in the past one month. We are Nigerians and on that day 24 families with children including babies were thrown out in the open. If you live in the barracks that means that your salary is not enough to get a good accommodation out there.”

Recounting what happened on that fateful day, Mrs. Olufowobi whose husband serves in one of the stations in Lagos Island said that they never imagined that the hoodlums who were carrying Nigerian flags would set their homes on fire.