By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has called on anyone attacked for testifying during the just concluded EndSars panel set up by Lagos State Government.

The Command said the call became necessary following a report-making round in the social media that a man raised the alarm that he was attacked after testifying during the panel findings.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu ,in a Statement , said “: The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to an allegation going on in the media that a witness who testified at the just-concluded Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and other Matters was attacked recently by yet-to-be-identified persons.

“It is the statutory duty of the Command to protect lives and property, apprehend and prosecute offenders, among other duties. The police WILL NOT abdicate these important duties even in the face of daunting challenges.

“Therefore, Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, wishes to encourage anyone who has been physically attacked for whatever reason in any part of the state to lodge a formal complaint at the nearest police station where the incident allegedly took place. This is to enable the police take appropriate action by diligently investigating and prosecuting the case.

“The CP, hereby, reiterates the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of all residents of the state irrespective of their status”.