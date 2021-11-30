Daniel Kanu

Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Civil Society Voices for #EndSARS victims have raised the alarm over alleged plot by the government to harass and kill their members since the leak of the panel report, warning that victims should be protected from harassment.

The Coalition of 14 groups in a statement made available to Daily Sun, dated November 25, 2021, endorsed and signed by members including Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Joint Action Front, Spaces4Change, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Justice Development and Peace Commission, Genesis Organisation for Protection of Rights, Great Nigeria Movement, Project for Human Development, Catholic Youth Organisation of Nigeria, Mafoluku Electricity Consumers Forum, Help Initiative for Social Justice and Humanitarian Development, Youths Rights Campaign, Center for Dignity, Peace and Development Project, warned that they would no longer tolerate such ill-treatment.

They demanded a thorough investigation into the attack on Kamson Ibeh as well as the threats on Dabiri Oluwa and others, urging the government to ensure expedited prosecution of the perpetrators once they are unmasked.

Among other demands include “Immediate prosecution of individuals indicted for human rights abuses and murder pre-October 20th 2020.

“That all those involved in the sordid and criminal events of the 20th October 2021 should be punished in accordance with the provisions of the law. This would include the army, police, government personnel as well as personnel of the Lekki Concession Company. Corporate sanctions, if possible, should also be considered. This should hopefully serve as a statement against impunity in our country.

“That there should be adequate compensation for all victims of #EndSARS protests at the hands of state security operatives.

“That the Lekki Toll Gate be designated a national monument in celebration of the heroism of the Nigerian youths who, in an unprecedented and patriotic manner stood up to be counted on behalf of their country.

“That the commercialization of the Lekki Toll Gate which was the motivation for the mayhem by the army and police be stopped permanently forthwith as a testimony to the fact that profit must never attract a higher premium than human life”.

The group further expressed apprehension on the negative attitude, admonishing that any attempt to discard the report would be resisted unless victims get justice.

“The body language of the state government, as well as the unwholesome bullishness and hostility of government officials over the release of the report, speaks volumes about the possible fate of the white paper awaiting release by the government.

“While the citizens of the state, and indeed Nigeria and the international community have seen an opportunity for new beginnings in the implementation of the report, the actions by both state actors and non-state actors affiliated to the government, smack of an insidious and pernicious agenda by the government towards the report. “There is a general view by Lagosians that governments at the state and federal level are exceedingly uncomfortable with the report and are working hard to undermine it as well as change the narrative. We sincerely hope that this is not true, but if it is, such plans will fail”. The group noted.

Also, the group commended the boldness and objectivity of the panel.

