Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri, Gyang Bere, Jos, Rose Ejembi, Makurdi, Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A special ad-hoc Committee headed by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, yesterday, met with heads of security agencies over the hijack of the recent #EndSARS protests.

The action embarked on by youths to protest police brutality was taken over by hoodlums who went ok looting and killings.

Speaking shortly before the meeting went into a closed door session, Wase recalled that the House had set up the ad-hoc committee on October 20 to interface with the security chiefs over the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums resulting in “security breach.”

According to him, the essence of the committee is to ensure there is peace and harmony in the country.

“This is our first meeting and we are going to take input from the various services. This is a matter that concerns security and no nation discusses its security situation on camera,” the deputy speaker stated.

Chairman, House Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli, had in a motion “on the urgent need to address the possible breach of national security in the national #endsars protest” expressed concerns that the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums.

He prayed the House to constitute a committee to investigate the incidence.

The meeting was attended by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed; Comptroller General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, Abdullahi Garba Mohammed, Yusuf Bichi, DG, Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, while the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police were represented.