Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the death of some officers on duties during the #EndSARS riots across the country.

Bagudu also commended security agencies in Kebbi State for their relentless efforts in providing security to the State.

The Governor stated this during his visit to the Kebbi State Police Command headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, where he was received by the DC Operations, Mr Godwin Eze.

Bagudu, who urged the security agencies to continue in discharging their duties diligently, noted that they should be mindful of the messages from a cross-section of innocent and patriotic Nigerians who supported them and also sought for improved security of their lives and property.

He condemned the hijack of peaceful #EndSARS youth demonstrations by some hoodlums.

According to the Governor, ‘the unity, peace and socio-economic prosperity of the nation, cannot in any way be compromised.’

Governor Bagudu was accompanied on the visit by Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi), the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri and other Government functionaries.