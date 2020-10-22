Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Suspected hoodlums in Anambra State have set Onitsha’s 3-3 police station on fire and attacked a high court building.

Daily Sun gathered that a mob stormed the police station with weapons, causing the policemen at the station to flee for safety.

The attackers were said to have broken into the gate to the station, destroying valuables and looting police guns before burning the building.

A source said that the hoodlums took over the Onitsha-Otuocha road with weapons, chanting, ‘No more Nigeria’, ‘End Nigeria’, and ‘End Bad Governance’.

The source said that police and other security operatives were battling to save the State high court from being burnt by the mob.

A police patrol team made attempts to disperse the mob by shooting sporadically into the air at DMGS roundabout and Mr Bigs junction.